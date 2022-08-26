Miniature photoelectric sensors added to sensor/encoder inventory

AutomationDirect has added ProSense miniature rectangular photoelectric sensors to their inventory of almost 4,000 sensors and encoders. The new ProSense RW mini photoelectric sensors provide an affordable solution for small applications with very limited space.

Available in diffuse, diffuse with adjustable background suppression, retroreflective, and through-beam models, their compact light spot provides accurate detection over long distances and can easily detect small, flat, or highly reflective objects.

The RW series sensors are available with NPN or PNP outputs, offer light-on or dark-on operation, and are UL-listed, CE marked, and RoHS compliant.