Protocol analyzer tests UniPro and UFS3.0 flash memory designs

Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd introduces its PGY-UFS4.0-PA M-PHYSM, UniPro, UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer for development and validation of next-generation flash memory UFS 4.0 at 23.2 Gbps per lane interface for 5G, Mobile, Automotive, IoT, AR/VR applications. PGY-UFS4.0-PA is the leading instrument that enables the design and test engineers to test the UniPro and UFS3.0 designs for their specifications. PGY-UFS4.0-PA is backward compatible with UFS2.0/2.1/3.0 and 3.1 specifications.

Deep Capture, Powerful Trigger capabilities, and In-depth Analysis views give unprecedented insight into Universal Flash Storage 4.0, UniPro, and M-PHYSM Protocol layers. Multilayer View in PGY-UFS4.0-PA provides the complete view of M-PHYSM, UniPro, and UFS Protocol activity in a single GUI. Users can easily correlate protocol activities between protocol layers for quick debugging and finding the cause for protocol errors. Users can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between UFS4.0 Host and Device. Decoded data is displayed in symbol, UniPro, and UFS layer packets. Error report provides the summary of different types of protocol errors in millions of protocol packets.

Key Features of PGY-UFS4.0-PA M-PHYSM, UniPro, and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer includes: Flexibility to capture very large data using continuous streaming of Protocol data; Soldered-down active probes and custom-designed probes provide high signal fidelity; Real-Time Protocol decode with error analysis; Trigger based on MPHY, UniPro, UFS layer packet content; MPHY, UniPro, and UFS layer Protocol Decode; Powerful search and Filter capability;

Prodigy Technovations is showcasing PGY-UFS4.0-PA in the upcoming MIPI Devcon. Visit us at MIPI Devcon virtual event from 28th Sep 2021 to 29th Sep 2021 for the discussion. UFS4.0 webinar is scheduled for 20th Oct 2021.

The PGY-UFS4.0-PA is now orderable.