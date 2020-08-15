Prototyping software speeds electric vehicle development tasks

Synopsys Inc. announced the industry’s most comprehensive virtual prototyping solution for the development of electric vehicle (EV) electronics hardware and software. The integrated solution leverages Synopsys’ best-in-class virtual prototyping technologies, including Virtualizer, Silver , TestWeaver and SaberRD, enhanced for the specific needs of electric vehicle system development. From power electronics through software development and test, the multi-discipline integrated solution enables earlier and more productive development, and rapid scaling of test activities by removing the dependency on a physical hardware set up.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the global electric car market will reach 60 million electric vehicles by 2040. As competition increases, efficiency defined by the traveling range at a given speed and watt-hours consumption is a key success metric. Automotive companies are focusing on electronics hardware and software to enable a more intelligent solution using fewer electromechanical parts to improve efficiency. In this race, developers are faced with hardware design, software development and system testing challenges, such as early design space exploration, electrical component selection, expensive prototypes, model availability, complex software development and integration, functional safety testing and large-scale high bandwidth secure multi-protocol verification.

Synopsys’ integrated multi-discipline solution based on industry-proven virtual prototyping technologies have been enhanced to support the specific needs of EV design including:

– EV model libraries for power electronic, microcontrollers and AUTOSAR components

– Multi-level fast simulation from abstract to high fidelity for detailed analysis

– Debug, analysis and test functionality to support functional safety, HW/SW debug, variation analysis, coverage analysis and calibration design tasks

– APIs for integration into additional automotive flows and tools including support for the Functional Mockup Interface (FMI).

Synopsys electric vehicle virtual prototyping solution is available now.