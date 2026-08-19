Proximity sensor integrates VCSEL, photodiode and 16-bit ADC

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has introduced the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL36829UM, a fully integrated short-distance proximity sensor in a 1.6 mm x 1.0 mm x 0.35 mm transparent mold package with VCSEL, photodiode, ASIC, 16-bit ADC and smart dual I²C slave address. The sensor supports a 50 mm operating range, 14-bit proximity resolution, sunlight immunity up to 200 klx, 5 μA idle current and a 1.65 V to 2.0 V supply range for battery-powered and space-constrained consumer designs. Applications include wear detection in TWS earphones, VR / AR headsets and smart glasses as well as touchless dispensing and lid-off detection in consumer appliances.