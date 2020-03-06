PSMA Energy Harvesting Committee hosts APEC Industry Session

The Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC2020), to be held in New Orleans, LA, March 16-20, 2020, will feature an Industry Session sponsored by the Energy Harvesting Committee of the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA). This Industry Session, “Energy Harvesting Enables the IoT and 5G,” features three timely presentations plus a capstone hands-on demonstration period. The session will address the latest developments in this rapidly emerging technology ecosystem that is disruptively increasing in relevance for a wide variety of power electronic applications, particularly IoT where the grand challenge is to get the battery to outlive the IoT edge device. The Energy Harvesting Session (IS11) will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 8:30 to 10:10 a.m. in the New Orleans Convention Center, Room R07.

The session includes four presentations:

3D Silicon Capacitive Interposer for RF Energy Harvesting Device: Higher Efficiency, Higher Integration and Simplified Topology

Mohamed Mehdi Jatlaoui, Murata

Optimizing Piezoelectric Synchronized-Discharge Harvesters

Siyu Yang, Qualcomm

Growing the Power IoT Ecosystem

Mike Hayes, Tyndall National Institute

Live Demo

Brian Zahnstecher (PowerRox)

In addition to registering for the Energy Harvesting session, APEC attendees are encouraged to participate in the many other informative and timely PSMA-sponsored Industry Sessions and Committee Meetings taking place during the show.

All APEC attendees are invited to attend the PSMA Energy Harvesting Committee meeting, scheduled for 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17th in the New Orleans Convention Center, Meeting Room 231.