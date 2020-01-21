PSMA Energy Management Committee to host APEC 2020 industry session: “Not knowing the rules can ruin your power converter design.”

The Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) Energy Management Committee is sponsoring Industry Session IS29 at APEC2020 on Thursday, March 19th, at 1:45 pm in the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center. Four presentations each address an “if” that can throw a wrench into a power converter design:

“If Your Efficiency is Too Low, Your Sales will be Too Low”

Ada Cheng, Ada’Clock

Arnold Alderman, Anagenesis, Inc

“If Your Standby Power is Too High, Your Power Converter Won’t Sell”

David Chen, Power Integrations’ Director Applications Engineering

“If Your Power Converter is Not Safe, You May Have an Expensive Recall”

Mark Batulan, Product Safety Engineer, Power Integrations

“EMI: If You Don’t Comply, It Will Interfere with Your Sales.”

Jim Spangler, Spangler Prototype

Kevin Parmenter, Taiwan Semiconductor US

Most power converter designers know that a product design must meet its design specification. They may not be aware of regional standards and regulations that also must be met. The testing of the product and its labeling may have special requirements as well. Failure to comply may mean that the product cannot be marketed or used in some jurisdictions or for some applications. The topics in this Industry Session will address the more important standards and regulations that must be met.

This Industry Session also will introduce two databases that are maintained by PSMA to find these elusive standards and regulations: 1) The Energy Efficiency Database, maintained by the PSMA Energy Management Committee; and 2), The Safety and Compliance Database, maintained by the PSMA Safety and Compliance Committee.

“These comprehensive databases, which can be searched using any of several criteria. are great time savers if you are looking for an efficiency regulation or a standard,” reported Ed Herbert, Session Chair. “Plus, you can sign up for daily activity updates that keeps you informed of new regulations or new standards activity, or both. These tools are a free service from PSMA.”

Interested individuals are also invited to participate in the PSMA Energy Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 17th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm to plan the committee program for the coming year.