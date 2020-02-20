PSMA Semiconductor Committee expands offering to four APEC 2020 Industry Sessions

The Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) Semiconductor Committee is sponsoring a total of four Industry Sessions at APEC 2020 that address the rapid emergence of wide bandgap semiconductors as a significant power conversion technology. The sessions will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 17-19, 2020, in the New Orleans Convention Center.

The series of Industry Sessions will address topics of both interest and concern as designers address the decision to apply GaN and SiC technologies, with each session focusing on one aspect of the topic: The four sessions are as follows:

IS4: Tuesday March 17, 8:30 to 11:55 a.m., Room R06

“Silicon and Wide Bandgap Performance”

IS8: Wednesday March 18 from 8:30 to 10:10 a.m., Room R02-03

“Production Use Cases of Wide Bandgap Semiconductors”

IS23: Thursday March 19 from 8:30 to 11:25 a.m., Room R07

“The Modernization of Quality and Reliability: Testing Methods & Benchmarks for GaN and SiC”

IS30: Thursday March 19 from 1:45 to 5:25 p.m., Room 8

“Challenges of Semiconductor System Integration for Power Electronics”

“SiC and GaN have been the most popular topics at APEC over the past several years. It is clear that the promise that these devices have offered in size and efficiency gains are being realized,” said Tim McDonald, Chairman of the PSMA Semiconductor Committee. In addition to informative presentations, these Industry Sessions will afford attendees the opportunity to interact and network with industry colleagues engaged in power conversion system design.

All APEC attendees are invited to attend the PSMA Semiconductor Committee meeting, scheduled for 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, in the New Orleans Convention Center, Room 232.

PSMA is a non-profit professional organization with the objective of enhancing the stature and reputation of its members and their products, and improvement of their technological power sources knowledge. Its aim is to educate the entire electronics industry, academia, government and industry agencies as to the applications and importance of all types of power sources and conversion devices.