PSMA launches “Global Energy Efficiency Awards” to recognize impactful innovations on Earth Day 2024

To highlight the critical impact of improvements in energy efficiency on reducing global climate change, the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) has chosen today – Earth Day 2024 – to announce the call for nominations for its “Global Energy Efficiency Awards.” Nominations will be accepted from April 22 until Sept. 3, 2024 . PSMA, co-sponsor of the annual Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), will announce the winners at the PSMA annual meeting next March. Award recipients will be recognized during the APEC 2025 conference and exhibition being held in Atlanta on March 10, 2025.

Nominees need not be PSMA members and can be located anywhere in the world. The focus of the award criteria is both energy efficiency and the environmental impact of the system. This award is not restricted to systems introduced within the past 12 months. Instead, the significance of the system’s impact or potential impact on energy consumption is of preeminent concern to PSMA’s panel of expert judges. Go to Nomination Forms on the PSMA website to submit a nomination. There is no cost to nominate a candidate.

“Energy efficiency is a consideration in the work of nearly all of the fourteen committees and many forums, publications, technical workshops, seminars and conference tracks that comprise PSMA’s contributions to industry,” said Trifon Liakopoulos, PSMA’s board chair. “The presentation of this singular award in connection with the organization’s 40th anniversary truly reflects PSMA’s raison d’être.”

An upcoming example of PSMA’s focus on energy efficiency is a special webinar,

“Energy Efficient Strategies for Electric Systems,” April 30 at 11:00 AM EDT.