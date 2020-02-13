PSMA to sponsor APEC 2020 Industry Session – “Electrification Everywhere: Trains, Aircraft and Vehicles”

At APEC 2020, the Power Sources Manufacturers Association’s (PSMA) Transportation Power Electronics Technical Committee will sponsor an APEC Industry Session titled: “Electrification Everywhere: Trains, Aircraft & Vehicles.” The session (IS17) will feature six talks delivered by ten expert speakers who will discuss the new and evolving technologies shaping the transportation market. The session will be held during APEC 2020 on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:35 p.m., in the New Orleans Convention Center, Meeting Room R7.

Topics to be presented in this session include a two-part session addressing high-speed electric train technologies; two sessions dealing with battery technology and fast-charging, another dealing with electrifying school busses and yet another delving into power electronics function safety standards. The final presentation in the session will address trends, obstacles and opportunities in aircraft power electronics.

PSMA Transportation Power Electronics Committee co-chairs, Ralph Taylor of Delphi Technologies and Fred Weber of Future Technology Worldwide, encourage attendees of APEC 2020 to attend this informative Industry Session and to consider participating in the other PSMA-sponsored Industry Sessions during the week.

If you have ideas or suggestions about topics that you would like to learn more about regarding automotive electrification, or about the theme of next year’s Industry Session, please be sure to attend the PSMA Transportation Power Electronics Committee meeting. The committee meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 18th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (New Orleans Convention Center, Room 232).