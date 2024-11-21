Publication covers GaN components for power applications

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announces a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Bourns, exploring the challenges and benefits of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology in the pursuit of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

10 Experts Discuss Gallium Nitride Technology explores how GaN technology, which enables higher efficiency, faster switching speeds, and greater power density than silicon, revolutionizes power electronics. The advantages of GaN technology offer far-reaching implications across various industries, from automotive and industrial applications to consumer electronics and renewable energy. The new eBook provides insights from experts from ADI, Bourns, and other companies on the benefits of GaN, the challenges first-time GaN designers might face, and how to best navigate the transition from silicon to GaN. The eBook also highlights relevant products from ADI and Bourns, including GaN controllers and drivers, power inductors, and more.

The ADI LTC7890/1 synchronous step-down controllers are high-performance, step-down, DC-to-DC switching regulator controllers that drive N-channel synchronous GaN field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V. Compared to a silicon metal-oxide-semiconductor solution, these devices simplify design while requiring no protection diodes or other additional external components.

The LT8418 is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections. The LT8418 provides split gate drivers to adjust the turn-on and turn-off slew rates of GaN FETs to suppress ringing and optimize EMI performance.

High switching frequencies in GaN technology demand a careful selection of passive components. Bourns provides advanced magnetic components optimized for GaN’s higher frequencies, including their PQ flat power inductors, CWP3230A chip inductors, and TLVR1105T TLVR inductors. These devices feature low inductance, high current ratings, and shielded construction for low radiation.

The Bourns HCTSM150102HL transformer features reinforced isolation, a 15mm minimum clearance/creepage distance, and 7.64kV (2s) withstanding voltage to provide an elevated degree of isolation from high-voltage hazards. It is constructed with a ferrite toroid core for a high coupling factor and efficiency.