Pull type solenoids features 16 standard models

The S-63-38 Series of Pull Type Tubular Solenoids has been released by Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS). This series of 0.38 in. diameter solenoids features 16 standard off-the-shelf solenoids to select from based on the Voltage, Duty Cycle, Force, and Stroke requirement of the user. These miniature solenoids featuring a 0.38 in. diameter have a 0.66 in. long housing and when retracted are just 0.80 in. long. The captive plunger or actuator has a diameter of 0.095 in. and a stroke of 0.090. A glass-filled nylon bearing and the electroless nickel-plated plungers contribute to the exceptionally long life of these compact solenoids. Plungers are spring-loaded and have fully rounded tips, making them ideal for being used as miniature latches.

MSS Solenoid coils typically utilize Class “F” 23 to 40 AWG (American Wire Gauge) windings with Class “A” insulation for better protection of the solenoid during longer duty cycles.

These clean, high efficiency, low cost, precise tubular solenoids can be operated at 1/10, 1/4, 1/2, and continuous duty cycles (voltage dependent) and are the ideal choice for Medical dispensing, mixing, vending machines, valve control, farm machinery, disconnects, transmission shifting, toys, fire suppression systems, cabinet locks, latching, door controls, and sorting equipment. An optional, compact clamp permits easy installation and allows for precise linear positioning of the solenoids.