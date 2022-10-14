Pull type solenoids meet the user’s requirement

Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS) released their S-20-100X model of Pull Type Tubular Solenoids. Their S-20-100X series of solenoids features 18 different solenoids to select from based on the user’s Voltage, Duty Cycle, Force and Stroke requirement. MSS Solenoids coils typically use Class “F” 23 to 40 AWG windings with Class “A” insulation for better solenoid protection during longer duty cycles.

The S-20-100X solenoids feature a 1.000-in. diameter x 2.000-in.-long housing and a 3/4 -16 UNF-2A thread for mounting. The noncaptive plunger or actuator has a diameter of 0.437 in. with a clevis end for load attachment. A low-friction brass guide and PTFE coating on the plunger ensure a long life.

These clean, high efficiency, low cost, precise tubular solenoids can be operated at 1/10, 1/4, 1/2, and continuous duty cycles (voltage-dependent) and are the suitable choice for vending machines, medical dispensing, mixing, valve control, farm machinery, disconnects, transmission shifting, fire suppression systems, cabinet locks, door controls and sorting equipment.