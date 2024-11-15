Pulsiv claims first 240 W USB-C power delivery in single port

Pulsiv Limited became the world’s first company to deliver 240W from a single USB-C port. This was achieved by combining a Pulsiv OSMIUM front-end design with an industry-standard flyback that passes strict EMC/Line Current requirements.

Existing 240W USB-C chargers distribute the power across multiple ports, with a maximum of 140W delivered from a single 1C port. This leaves many higher-power applications, such as monitors, gaming laptops, and small domestic appliances, unable to benefit from the common USB-C interface and fast-charging protocol. Traditional Boost PFC+LLC-based designs are notoriously noisy so that EMC compliance can be challenging. They are expensive and do not respond well to variable output voltages or rapidly changing load requirements. Pulsiv OSMIUM technology enables a flyback topology to be used at higher power levels, solving all these problems.

The company’s strategy for deploying this exciting technology adds further customer flexibility. Three options are set to be offered:

Reference Design. In the coming weeks, a reference design containing a datasheet, schematic, and bill of materials will be published on www.pulsiv.com. This will enable anyone to start designing and laying out their own 240W USB-C solution and become one of the first in the world to adopt 240W USB-C.

Standard Assembled Module. For those whose resources and time are limited, Pulsiv will offer a standard fully assembled module with 1 x USB-C connector. The specification and design of this standard module have already started, and pre-orders for samples can be placed now for delivery in late March 2025, with mass production quantities being delivered from July 2025 onwards. A number of Pulsiv’s distributors, including Digikey, will also stock the standard modules for fast delivery to customers globally.

Custom Assembled Module. Custom assembled modules will also be offered for anyone with more specific requirements. This enables customers to determine their own specifications, including the number and location of USB connectors, input voltage range, and any specific mechanical form factor requirements. This flexible option will come with an NRE of just $10,000 and an MOQ of 500 pcs, providing a reasonable entry point for everyone.

For more information on this ground-breaking design, please contact the Pulsiv team, or any of their franchised distributors, or visit www.pulsiv.com