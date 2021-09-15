Push button switches available in 9. X 6 mm, 5 nm profile

CUI Devices’ Switches Group announced the addition of push-button switches to its product portfolio. Available in compact packages as small as 9 x 6 mm with profiles as low as 5 mm, the MPB series is a family of mini push button switches featuring SPST, SPDT, or DPDT circuit types, off-(on) or on-(on) switch functions, and pitches of 2.54 mm or 5.08 mm. Thanks to their compact footprints, these mini push button switches are ideal for a variety of space-constrained consumer electronics and industrial control applications.

The push-button models offer surface mount or through-hole mounting styles and terminations including straight, vertical, or straight with bracket, and right angle. Additional configuration options include flush, 3.3 mm, or 5.4 mm actuator heights with the 5.4 mm versions featuring actuator cap colors of red, white, or black. The MPB models further carry operating temperature ranges from -25 up to 80°C and a push-button life of 20,000 cycles.

CUI Devices’ push button switches are available immediately with prices starting at $2.55 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution.