Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Pushbutton attenuators address cellular, wireless, satellite, and test equipment

By

Pasternack has just introduced a new series of push-button attenuators to address multiple applications, including test instrumentation and cellular, wireless, and satellite communications.

Pasternack’s new line of continuously variable attenuators features even greater maximum power ratings of 5 watts and 10 watts, an operating frequency range of up to 18 GHz, and attenuation levels of up to 50 dB.

The new variable phase shifters provide frequency ranges at 2 GHz, 4 GHz, and 8 GHz along with a 100-watt power rating. These variable phase shifters also have adjustable phases at 60 degrees/GHz, 90 degrees/GHz, and 180 degrees/GHz.

The step attenuators are engineered for superior RF performance with frequency ranges of 6 GHz, 8 GHz, and 18 GHz. They feature attenuation levels including 10, 60, 70, and 99 dB, and attenuation steps at 1 dB and 10 dB depending on the model.

Pasternack’s new push-button attenuators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy