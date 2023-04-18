Pushbutton attenuators address cellular, wireless, satellite, and test equipment

Pasternack has just introduced a new series of push-button attenuators to address multiple applications, including test instrumentation and cellular, wireless, and satellite communications.

Pasternack’s new line of continuously variable attenuators features even greater maximum power ratings of 5 watts and 10 watts, an operating frequency range of up to 18 GHz, and attenuation levels of up to 50 dB.

The new variable phase shifters provide frequency ranges at 2 GHz, 4 GHz, and 8 GHz along with a 100-watt power rating. These variable phase shifters also have adjustable phases at 60 degrees/GHz, 90 degrees/GHz, and 180 degrees/GHz.

The step attenuators are engineered for superior RF performance with frequency ranges of 6 GHz, 8 GHz, and 18 GHz. They feature attenuation levels including 10, 60, 70, and 99 dB, and attenuation steps at 1 dB and 10 dB depending on the model.

Pasternack’s new push-button attenuators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.