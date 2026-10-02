Putting hardware AI to the test

AI is moving into test and measurement, but how much can engineers trust it when precision and repeatability matter? EEWorld Editorial Director Aimee Kalnoskas talks with Brian Neff, a technical engineer at Liquid Instruments, about hardware AI, deterministic results, and the role of FPGAs in AI-assisted instrumentation.

The conversation comes as Liquid Instruments develops its generative instrumentation approach, which uses AI to help create and validate customized instruments for its reconfigurable hardware. In this first part of a three-part series, Kalnoskas and Neff look at what hardware AI actually means, where healthy engineering skepticism fits in, and how AI can assist engineers without replacing the critical thinking behind good engineering.

Find below the video transcript edited for readability.

EEWorld: I want to introduce our speaker, Brian Neff. Brian, thanks for joining me today.

Brian Neff: Thank you.

EEWorld: So, just a little background on Brian. He’s a technical engineer at Liquid Instruments, where he develops product requirements, use cases, and solutions for advanced test and measurement challenges. His work focuses on applying modern tools and methodologies to real-world engineering systems, with an emphasis on practical implementation and performance validation.

Brian is a former U.S. Air Force commander and test leader and has directed multimillion-dollar research and test programs across a range of complex systems, including navigation, electromagnetic environments, and autonomous platforms. His experience includes designing and executing rigorous test campaigns where measurement integrity, system performance, and repeatability are critical. Brian also brings expertise in robotics and autonomous systems and holds a PhD in electrical engineering.

From the Air Force Institute of Technology. His career spans the intersection of hardware, software, and real-world system deployment. So, as you can hear, and you can also read it in the bio, I’ll provide that as well. We’ve got a very experienced interviewee today. So again, Brian, thank you very much. And what we’re going to do, audience, as I mentioned in the first slide, is this is a three-part series. You’ll see bits and pieces throughout as well. But today we’re gonna start with what hardware AI is, anyway. Trust determination and why FPGAs matter. And trust me, I’ve talked to Brian about this before at Liquid Instruments. I get this question a lot. So we wanted to kick off with this.

So Brian, the term hardware AI gets used here, but it’s not always clear what people mean by it. And I mean, I see it all over the place. I see it in press releases and articles, but it always seems a bit convoluted. How would you define it, and how does it differ from terms like another one that’s thrown around, physical AI or agentic AI? Because I honestly, as I was first getting into the whole AI scene a couple of years ago, I had these questions. So when an engineer is asking it in the context of test and measurement, what do you say?

Brian Neff: Yeah, so I think it’s really important to kind of think about what comes to mind when most people hear this term AI, and I think honestly you could almost boil it down, in the vast majority, to two different classifications. Most people, when they hear about AI, they’re thinking about things like ChatGPT or Claude. That’s very much more of this software AI side, where it’s a system that’s generating text or code or perhaps even images, reports, and insights now.

Or on the opposite side, often we think about AI, and you think about self-driving cars or autonomous systems, robotics, sensors, in a variety of different ways that are interfacing with the physical world. There is a kind of extension beyond that with agentic AI, which is taking things perhaps even just a little bit of a step further and allowing the software to kind of make decisions or execute these multi-step workflows, but what we’re talking about with hardware AI, and where Liquid Instruments is going right now with a new capability we’re releasing, which is called generative instrumentation, is more on this side where we’re talking about AI that’s gonna directly interact with a physical test and measurement system.

Instead of simply generating information, hardware AI is gonna be this tool that’s gonna help us create and configure, and perhaps even optimize the instruments themselves. So in our case we’re gonna allow an engineer to describe what they want to measure or accomplish. And then we’re gonna use AI to help build that signal processing tool chain. So, I think the distinction is important, and it’s especially relevant to the title of this first part where you mentioned determinism, because when we talk about test and measurement equipment, we want that system

Instead of simply generating information, hardware AI is gonna be this tool that’s gonna help us create and configure, and perhaps even optimize the instruments themselves. So in our case we’re gonna allow an engineer to describe what they want to measure or accomplish. And then we’re gonna use AI to help build that signal processing tool chain. Brian Neff

To be very deterministic, right? We if if we put in a signal, we expect to get a specific type of output or a specific level of measurement. We don’t want this variability, which can often occur with an artificial intelligence system. So w that that’s that’s where I think this is so important. So we’re allowing hardware AI to help us configure and develop the measurement system we want, but then when that’s deployed to a

Real instrument, we can trust that it’s been tested and characterized and validated and truly deterministic in its operation.

EEWorld: I think one of those keywords — there were many there — but the one that hit me right away, and this is what I hear from our readers too, and this is in the headline as well, is trust, right? So I think, I feel, in some cases that’s the biggest roadblock for engineers because, as you said, initially this was all in the context of chat GBT and and eventually now even AI imaging. So what I hear from my audience is, ‘Yeah, but how’s it how does it even relate to me?’

This goes to my next question. You talked about engineers being paid to be skeptical, basically by design. That’s what I was saying too. That’s just the way it hits. So where’s the line between healthy skepticism that keeps you from getting burned and skepticism that just becomes an excuse to avoid a useful tool? I’ve seen that in action as well, especially for more veteran engineers. Not all of just some.

Brian Neff: So right before I retired from the Air Force, I was the department head for electrical and computer engineering at the Air Force Academy, and I would talk to those students, and I would basically tell them that we’re developing critical thinkers and we’re developing skeptics in many ways, right? Our engineers, you’re supposed to be skeptical. So when you combine that skepticism with a healthy level of critical thinking, hopefully what you’re getting is somebody who can truly solve problems and use that skepticism to be one of their greatest strengths.

If you think of every design review, every test plan, every validation effort, they’re gonna be built around questioning assumptions and looking for perhaps failure modes or risks before they become real-world problems. In my roles in flight test, that was exactly what we we’re there to do, is find ways to reduce risk before the system was deployed. Now I think the challenge becomes: How do we allow this to be a healthy level of skepticism? And I think the line’s gonna get crossed when this skepticism stops leading to an investigation and perhaps starts leading towards a dismissal. So just like so many other tools that we’ve seen, they’ve all kind of faced different levels of resistance at some point.

The line’s gonna get crossed when this skepticism stops leading to an investigation and perhaps starts leading towards a dismissal. Brian Neff

If you think about simulation engines or automated synthesis, higher-level programming languages, a few decades ago it wasn’t uncommon for people to be skeptics of higher-level programming languages like C or C++, which are now the mainstream. Even calculators were all faced and viewed with some level of suspicion by engineers when they were first introduced. So I think, truly, in this case we just have to look at how we’ve come to rely on those various different systems over time or those various different capabilities over time and approach this in the exact same manner.

The right response is going to be to use this skepticism to aid in where we want to pursue some additional verification, but not avoid. If you know that an AI tool is consistently producing results that we can validate, and you’re getting repeatable, again, deterministic measurements, and you can trust those measurements, then I think we absolutely need to take advantage of the opportunities that these tools are presenting to us.

So I think we have to evaluate it just like we would evaluate any other tool, and that is by the performance and not perhaps the technology buzzword or perhaps the political climate that’s surrounding some of these capabilities.

EEWorld: So Brian, is it that repeatability which will lead to trust then? The repeatable results. Because if you look at the non-engineer or people using AI every day, the fear has been, well, ‘It must be right.’ People are trusting it too much. I mean, granted, with the natural skepticism that comes with being an engineer. I think we’re better off, right? But do you see that happening in this field at all? Or is like or do you think the repeatability in the performance results will keep it steady and keep anyone from trusting too much?

Brian Neff: I think that’s an area where it gets really interesting with AI. The common phrase or challenge I often hear when it comes to AI is, ‘Well, I asked the same question twice, and I got a slightly different answer each time I asked the question.’ There’s importance to that statement. The other thing is, often they’ll say, ‘Well, I asked a question, and I can’t explain how it got to the end result.’ So I think there’s this lack of trust, or this — again, we’ll go back to the use of the word skepticism — there’s this skepticism that’s brought in by this inability to explain perhaps the path in which the end result was produced, and also this repeatability. This also comes back to what’s the distinction with this hardware AI too. And so let me kind of just unpack a few of those different things.

For many applications of AI, I think variation is perfectly going to be acceptable. So let’s look at a corollary to that. If I ask a writing assistant to draft an email, there may be dozens of different wordings or responses that are going to be equally good or perhaps even equally acceptable. And I think, in many cases, that variation in the way things are phrased, it seems almost less robotic and it’s more human and natural. So in some ways we expect variation.

Well, why shouldn’t that also be acceptable in this area up to a certain point? And that is, maybe I don’t necessarily care how it arrived at the end state as long as I can validate and verify that that end state is behaving in a deterministic fashion. So again, I’ll go back to this signal analysis or this test and measurement arena, which is where Liquid Instruments is concerned, and that is, I don’t necessarily care if the VHDL or the Verilog that went into creating the instrument that’s eventually deployed to the FPGA is slightly different.

What I care about is that the logical decisions that are being made are repeatable. So if I put in a certain type of signal, I expect that the measurement is going to be exact and precise, precisely the same every time when it faces that particular stimulus. So I think that’s the repeatability that we have to care about here. And we have to almost kind of separate it, right? So separation of the repeatability in arriving at the end state, but then also repeatability of the results that are garnered from the system that was created through the use of AI.

So ultimately, I think that if I were to summarize, I think that’s really why repeatability is gonna matter so much. We don’t necessarily need to care about the different paths that were taken. What we need to care about is that the end result is going to produce a reliable and trusted result that will always produce the same results when certain stimuli are provided.

EEWorld: Okay, very good, very good. I think you may have answered some of my next question, but let’s just ask it anyway. So on the note of repeatability, there’s a distinction between explainability and repeatability. Even if the path to an answer varies, the end state shouldn’t, like you just said. Can you elaborate even more? Why does that matter more in test and measurement than it might be for, say, a writing or coding assistant?

I think you touched upon those points as well, but did you want to add anything to that?

Brian Neff: This is another one where I think back to some of these massive projects that I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to work on throughout my career, and modern engineering is already so dependent on systems that few, if any, people can fully understand from top to bottom. I bet there are very few engineers that can explain every single transistor in a processor, if any. Or every optimization that’s in a compiler, or every algorithm that goes into a simulation package. These systems are just becoming so complex that that’s not expected or even possible at this point.

So, why should we expect that a system created by AI is going to produce a result that is any different? I can’t necessarily explain why every decision that was made, but it is incumbent upon us that we have to absolutely test and understand that the decisions that are made by the end result, right? So that again we can get back to this deterministic behavior. So so I think I I think that’s that’s really kind of the

I bet there are very few engineers that can explain every single transistor in a processor, if any. Or every optimization that’s in a compiler, or every algorithm that goes into a simulation package. These systems are just becoming so complex that that’s not expected or even possible at this point.

So, why should we expect that a system created by AI is going to produce a result that is any different? Brian Neff

The notion that’s so important to us with our newest tool, generative instrumentation, is that we start out with a question. All right. Or we start out with a prompt, and that is: What would you like your instrumentation to do for you? So when the user responds with, I need an instrument that can do this, before a single logical decision is made on that FPGA, the very first thing that’s understood is

What is the specification? And so if you think about that, that’s exactly what we do in any modern, well-thought-out design program, and that is we understand the specification that we’re building to. And once that specification is understood, then we start to think about, well, how are we going to test to ensure that that specification has been met. And so that’s the next step at a very high level, and that is once we understand what we’re trying to build, now let’s think about how we are going to test it. Let’s build out all of those different test conditions that we’re going to consider before we even start to think about deploying that system to the FPGA.

And then once all of those test conditions are met, that’s when we can st or actually one I shouldn’t say before all they’re met, but once before all of the once we understand all the test conditions we’re going to look at, that’s when we can start to create the instrument and test and validate and ensure that the results that we care about are repeatable, they’re deterministic, they’re exactly what we expected based off of the stimulus. that was provided.

The last thing I’ll mention is if you think about some of these major program or programs and and projects that that people are working on nowadays, we talk about the value of a team environment. And why is that team environment so important? It’s because of the variation of thought and the different perspectives that so many people are bringing. And it’s based on the knowledge that they’ve garnered throughout time.

In my experience, this is where AI has this potential to be so useful if people use it responsibly, and that is it brings in this wealth of knowledge that no one person could be expected to garner on their own. We use perhaps a corny term it’s a it’s a force multiplier in many ways because of the different ideas that it can present. Now, with that opportunity comes a great responsibility in you have to validate and verify, and not just blindly trust. You mentioned at the start of this question that blind trust in the tool is not gonna be a good thing, and it’ll undoubtedly backfire on us.

But I think if it’s used responsibly, it has the potential to just be so valuable in so many different areas.

EEWorld: So who do you feel the onus is on to be responsible with this? Is it the user? Is it the provider? Where does that responsibility lie?

Brian Neff: It’s gonna rely on so many different levels. I’ll go back to my own background in flight tests. we’re we’re flying systems now that have been in operation for the better part of five or six decades at this point. Yet we still find issues and glitches with those systems. And so if you think about that, sometimes it’s the user, the end user, that’s finding those glitches. Now, so let’s kind of unpack that a little bit. In that case, something broke down along the way. Why did it break down? Well, perhaps it was this edge case or this corner case that was so rare

And so obscure that it wasn’t uncovered in the test process. It could have been that an anomaly, something else broke down that led to that corner case or that edge case being uncovered. And so, with that being said, in that case, that’s very much a user responsibility to identify and then feed that information back. But the

The hope and our goal in the flight test community was always that the user never finds those issues, right? So, with that being said, I think it very much is important that the provider produces a system that can be trusted right out of the gate. Now, it doesn’t mean that you’re never going to find a flaw. I think that would be a stretch goal, but it’s perhaps an unattainable goal.

So this is why it’s so important to have the flexibility to go in and make changes, and so I think this is an area where FPGAs are truly optimized for this opportunity. Instead of cutting a very inflexible ASIC design or a very inflexible system that doesn’t have the ability to be changed or optimized in the future. If we uncover these issues, hopefully they’re few; if we uncover these issues, we do have the opportunity to go in and make those changes in the future. And so I think with that being said, AI or FPGAs naturally kind of lend themselves to this opportunity for artificial intelligence applications.

EEWorld: Yeah, my perception has been of late, and particularly after reading some of your work too, is that FPGAs now have, thanks to AI, a new cachet. They’re sort of rising to the top again. All right, well, let’s l dig a little bit deeper on this notion of unexplained is from unverified. Walk me through what it looks like in practice on a bench. What specifically gets verified even when the AI’s reasoning stays in a black box?

Brian Neff: Let me give a more explicit example here.

EEWorld: Sure. Well, I mean, so you had mentioned a little bit that modern engineering depends on systems that few people understand from top to bottom. Right? So you had actually touched upon this as well. Most engineers can’t explain the difference between transistors, yet we trust the system. So I think you have mentioned a little bit more about this. I was asking what specifically gets verified, even when the AI’s reasoning stays a bit of a black box.

Brian Neff: Thanks for the clarification. I think in that case what we’re really kinda looking for is that it goes back to this notion of if we have a set of test conditions that we expect the system to pass. And so before we ever start creating the logic that is gonna go into the system, we understand the expected result.

Yeah, I’m gonna keep throwing analogies to flight tests ’cause that’s where I’m most familiar from my career, and that is, before we ever set out on a specific mission, we had an expectation of how the system was going to behave. And I think this is so important here as well. And that is we we have conditions that that we that we know what the answers are going to be, and that’s what we’re gonna start to feed into the system. But this is also where I think AI can be so useful. If you ask me to come up with a list of test conditions that I want

To throw at a specific system, it’s probably going to be far more limited based on what I can come up with in the amount of time available than what a system that can pull on so many resources, or this, in nearly infinite time or wealth of knowledge, can pull on.

To get to your point here and to get to your question is what gets verified is we’re going to verify that the inputs produce the results or the outputs that were expected and understood and created into the logic flow. So now, the more complex the system gets, the more complex and diverse the test conditions are going to be, and this is where it becomes important to have good engineering judgment as well, and that is, we have to not just blindly trust that the test conditions that were proposed by the AI engine are complete and holistic, if you will.

Put some good, healthy level of skepticism to make sure that you’re gonna get a very well-thought-out end result there. I think, what specifically are we verifying? We’re is we’re verifying that the calculations, that the results meet the expectation with no variation based on the stimuli that are provided.

EEWorld: Brian, a couple of things come to mind that I had not thought of, and it may have seemed natural for many people, but the idea of, first of all, I’m a big proponent of big teams and diverse people within the teams, right? I think it adds it it adds so much. It adds creativity, it adds new logic, and on and on.

So to think of it in the to think of AI in the context of it’s an almost limitless number of engineers that it’s pulling from, right? So it’s kind of interesting. I see this like a worldwide team around a conference table, but it’s really just AI and you. But the other thing that comes to mind, and it’s something you said earlier about some of the classes you taught, is once again, do you have any fear that the critical thinking that is necessary for this, when you’ve got a we’ve got young engineers coming up who maybe in high school, right, are just they’re using AI for everything, right? There is a concern that we may lose some of that critical thinking. I have to step back, and I’m like, ‘Hang on, everyone, let’s just wait and see, but let’s keep it top of mind. Do you see any danger in that?’

Because what you’re describing to me is, yes, this huge worldwide team all in AI, but will there be such a dependency that we lose some of our critical thinking? I mean, even as I get older, I find myself, well, let me just rely on this. Well, hey, hang on, I gotta step back. Let me think through it first. I’m not saying people are gonna be lazy. I’m just gonna say I’m going to say that they’re going to be accustomed to having things done for them, even raising a child that can end up badly, right?

Brian Neff: Yeah, I think this is our biggest opportunity for risk as we start to adopt this type of technology more and more and more. I taught at the university level in the electrical engineering department. My wife currently teaches high school math. If you think about that, what was the big concern everybody said? ‘Well, people aren’t gonna know how to do addition and subtraction if they’re reliant on a calculator all the time.’

There’s some truth to that. And there’s definitely some places where we’ve got some concern, but if you look holistically, I think we can all agree that calculators have created more opportunities than they have risks by and large.

My wife currently teaches high school math. If you think about that, what was the big concern everybody said? ‘Well, people aren’t gonna know how to do addition and subtraction if they’re reliant on a calculator all the time.’

There’s some truth to that… if you look holistically, I think we can all agree that calculators have created more opportunities than they have risks. Brian Neff

And so I think we have to look at this the same exact way. And that is, there is absolutely a risk here that people will become complacent and lazy. And so I think that’s why it’s so important that rather than a solution just being presented, an explanation and a validation process and a a s a specification has to go along with that for a responsible type of system. So that’s what we’ve really focused on with generative instrumentation.

Again, is this before an output is produced, we make sure that the request, the prompt, is understood. And we give the user every opportunity to review everything about that specification. And then, before we go a step beyond that, the very next step is: Let’s take that specification and let’s figure out how we are going to test that specification to figure out what the end result is.

Once that’s agreed upon, or not, I shouldn’t say what the end result is, but that the end result is producing the results that are expected. And then once that’s agreed upon, and that’s confirmed, at that point the end solution can be proposed or created. And now let’s let’s let’s think about that. Could somebody ignore that? Absolutely.

Somebody could just put the prompt in, click yes a few times, and get a result. And I think that’s our biggest danger. And that’s where we as responsible engineers need to really focus our understanding. And so I think back to so many different technical reviews that I’ve sat in in my time in throughout my career, and there were always some questions in those technical reviews that you could almost tell were asked by the experienced we all called them old hats in the room, right? The experienced, knowledgeable people — they were just asking the questions to make sure you understood what you were talking about.

Right. They were asking that question to see if I trust this individual or not, or are they just blindly reciting what they see on the slide? And so so I think as as as more experienced engineers in the discipline, that’s our responsibility is to ensure that these tools are used responsibly.

And then, but there is so much opportunity with the wealth of information that’s presented that if we can use this responsibly, I think the opportunity for innovation and enhancement and the pace at which we’ll be able to move through some of these challenges is just going to be amazing, right? If I think about where I was most frustrated throughout my career? I was often most frustrated by doing the mindless tasks that I had to accomplish in order to get to the end state. It wasn’t that I wasn’t frustrated by the innovation opportunities and the critical thinking opportunities. I was frustrated by the mindless clicking of cells or buttons or typing to accomplish a specific task.

There is so much opportunity with the wealth of information that’s presented that if we can use this responsibly, I think the opportunity for innovation and enhancement and the pace at which we’ll be able to move through some of these challenges is just going to be amazing, right? Brian Neff

Hopefully we can continue to encourage people to use this responsibly. Or I think what we’ll find is an opportunity to create so much useless information that trust will be degraded over time. So to me, that’s perhaps one of our biggest risks with adopting this. And so as developers, I think it’s important to ensure that every opportunity to validate is presented to the end user.

And so that’s what we’ve really focused on with the creation of generative instrumentation is to present the information in a usable fashion so that the user has every opportunity to ensure that the end result is gonna meet their intent.

EEWorld: Yeah. Again, I’m nodding my head and smiling a little bit because I’m going back in time to another old hat. My dad was an analog power radar engineer, right? And actually in the Army Air Force, when it was one thing, right? So I remember sitting down with him when I was in high school, and it was painful because he wouldn’t just give me the answer as I was working on, like, algebra, calculus, and he wouldn’t give me that easy answer.

I’m like, okay, I think this is it. Is it? I don’t know. How did you get there? And he made me walk through it. And he made me walk through it again. And then, by the time I got the answer, he says, Well, do you think that’s right? Just let now you tell me why you think. my god, couldn’t you just let me know? And what’s interesting is, I’d go back into class; I was asked to put the problem on the board and show how I reached it.

What was interesting, and this is a whole other story — I digress a little bit — but the teacher said that’s not the way we get to that answer. I’m like, hang on, I got there; I can document every single step. This is how I got there. Yeah, we don’t do it that way. Like, so to this day I don’t let people say that to me. Like, no, no. So anyway, I bring this up because that’s how critical thinking was instilled in me.

And that’s why I’m I I I harp on this a little bit. But also the other point that came to mind was I’ve had people ask, and I’ve heard them ask in sessions is like, ‘Will AI get rid of my engineering job?’ and I understand why people are asking it, but you have to step back ’cause it’s a bit simplistic.

Think of it as the physical engineer and the virtual engineer, and that virtual engineer is doing all of that, like busy work that you talked about, filling in cells, clicking, but take that off the table and use your skill set as an engineer, what you’ve learned, to work with it as your like sidekick and add more learnings to it as in the process and to keep that critical thinking path fresh. No weeds are allowed to grow over it. We can’t let that happen. So I concur.

And I appreciate you giving me that little time to share that story. But my dad was my inspiration, so I always have to bring it up. All right. Just like one or two more questions here, Brian. That I had set up before. So FPGA platforms are central to trustworthy hardware AI, and that’s where I say it’s getting it’s having it’s got its day in the sun, right? Low latency, deterministic execution, proximity to the physical signal.

All good things. For engineers used to general-purpose processors or cloud tools, why does the hardware choice matter so much?

Brian Neff: Yeah, I think great question, and truly this is one of the areas where I think it’s so important to understand the distinction of operating truly at the hardware level versus having this intervening layer or abstraction that has potential to or the potential to change the measurement that we get. So if you think about a general-purpose processor running on your PC or cloud-based systems, they’re absolutely incredibly powerful.

But unfortunately they they introduce this layer of abstraction, or this additional opportunity for decisions to be made that can affect things like timing and latency and ultimately the execution behavior. So, if you think about what an operating system is doing it’s it’s scheduling tasks. If you think about your network, they are introducing delays. If you think about shared resources across these extremely diverse systems, they have the potential to create variability. So

All of these words — variability and delay and timing and latency — those are not things that you want to be concerned about when you’re talking about test and measurement. So that’s where FPGAs they’re they just provide this fundamentally different execution model. The signal processing chain in them is going to execute in hardware with deterministic timing and predictable latency every single time.

When the same signal enters the system, the processing behavior remains consistent and repeatable. So I think it’s that determinism that I keep using that word, and for good reason. It’s one of the reasons why FPGAs have been trusted in demanding measurement applications in the past, and I think that’s why they’re going to continue to be trusted in the future. And then on top of that, the ability to continue to modify, enhance, and improve.

And change the behavior of the system, operate, or present yet another advantage. And so, this is to us at Liquid Instruments, this is where our generative instrumentation is becoming particularly interesting because while it hasn’t always been easy to use an FPGA or to create with an FPGA, AI assistance is allowing us to create an instrument without the traditional burden associated with that development chain on an FPGA. So I think if I had to summarize it in a single sentence, the flexibility in using the FPGAs is, or I should say, the flexibility in your instrumentation is coming from the AI opportunities presented to the FPGA, and the confidence is in that your result is coming from that deterministic hardware execution that’s going to be the same every single time.

EEWorld: So even if AI is not as familiar, FPGAs are familiar; they’re comfortable too. So I think we’ve got a nice foundation to learn more. I wanted to wrap this up by giving you an opportunity to, for those in the audience who don’t know Liquid Instruments yet — they will after these theories — but two things: If you were to sum up what hardware AI is, and then what Liquid Instruments GenAI is in that context.

Brian Neff: When I think about this, hardware AI is going to be the use of artificial intelligence to create, configure, and optimize systems that will directly interact with physical signals and measurements. And that’s what we’re doing with generative instrumentation: We’re using AI to help us create this trustworthy instrument that will directly interact with these physical signals and measurements.

But the second part of your question — if there’s something I want people to remember, it’s that, and this goes back to a previous statement you made about this fear of replacing engineers, it’s the incorporation of hardware AI is not about replacing the work that requires an engineer’s input. It’s more about eliminating the inertia required in order to achieve that engineer’s intent and working, and the intent is this working, validated solution. So hopefully engineers are still going to be responsible, and where the question in my mind still lies is: Will they rise to that responsibility for defining effective requirements and evaluating results and making decisions? That’s where the engineer’s input is still going to be so important.

The AI is hopefully going to simply accelerate that path from concept to implementation. So to me that’s where the real promise lies: Producing a validated result faster and perhaps even with a better feature set than what you or I would have imagined otherwise.

The incorporation of hardware AI is not about replacing the work that requires an engineer’s input. It’s more about eliminating the inertia required in order to achieve that engineer’s intent and working, and the intent is this working, validated solution. Brian Neff

EEWorld: Yeah, because it’s pulling from that huge, almost infinite team that we talked about of engineers. And will continue to learn. So I mean, I think the role of the engineer in my mind has always been at the top. But I think the opportunities that I believe AI is offering more opportunities than it is challenges right now. And maybe I’m just not being skeptical enough.

Brian, we could keep I could keep going on and on in this. So that’s why, for those of you listening, we have a part two and a part three. In the next part, Brian and I are going to talk about: Where does AI belong in your test workflow? So we’ll get to the nitty-gritty. And then: Should AI Gen’s test systems be held to a higher standard? I’m really looking forward to your answers to those questions, Brian. Thank you so much. this is this has been great, and I will see you in part two.

Brian Neff: Thank you.