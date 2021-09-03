PXIe controller designed for hybrid PXI express-based testing systems

ADLINK Technology Inc. announces the release of its first server-grade PXIe controller, the Intel Xeon E-2276ME-based PXIe-3988. Combining state-of-the-art Intel Core processors and up to 64GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory, the PXIe-3988 employs multiple computing engines on a single processor and can run four independent tasks simultaneously. Specifically designed for PXI Express-based testing systems, the PXIe-3988 provides a rugged and stable platform for a variety of testing and measurement applications.

System integrators and equipment manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, from aerospace to semiconductors, can use the PXIe-3988 for compute-intensive workloads.

Distributing processing loads across 6 Xeon cores significantly reduces processing times for intensive signal and data applications such as radio frequency (RF) tests and hardware-in-the-loop (HL) simulations.

With an auto-configured PCIe switch, the PXIe-3988 can support four links x4 or two links x8 PXI Express link capability, with maximum system throughput up to 16 GB/s by PCI Express 3.0 bus.

Interface flexibility for hybrid PXI-based testing systems provided by two DisplayPort connectors, dual USB 3.0 connections for high-speed peripheral devices, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 2.0 ports for peripheral devices, and USB instrument control, and a Micro-D GPIB connector for GPIB instrument connection.

The high-performance PXIe-3988 embedded controller allows customers to compete in high-end, mainstream, and high-value T&M markets. Distributing processing loads across 6 Xeon cores reduces application processing time. Significant compute power allows the use of complex software and programming models and fits with modern software development trends. The PXIe-3988 provides workstation performance in a compact size compatible with a standard PXI Express chassis.

The PXle-3988 Express embedded controller delivers multiple benefits for test and measurement applications, including fast (2.8 –4.5 Ghz clock speed) hexa-core processing, cache optimization, and up to 64 GB memory in an embedded 3U format factor. Customers can use the PXIe-3988 PXI for a rugged and stable operating environment in a variety of testing and measurement applications.