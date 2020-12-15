Ultra-small crystal oscillators boast exceptionally low phase noise

The QTCC578 Series of ultra-miniature crystal oscillators are designed to meet the demand in high-performance, low-voltage applications with an exceptional phase noise floor of -155 dBc/Hz. The QTCC578 oscillators are offered with supply voltages of 3.3 Vdc and 2.5 Vdc. They are built using a miniature strip AT quartz crystal in a low-profile ceramic (5x7x1.5 mm) hermetically sealed package with gold plated contact pads.

The QTCC578 series from Q-Tech are LVDS logic differential output crystal oscillators. Models are available with frequency set to between 100.000 MHz and 250.000 MHz, with temperature range/frequency stability selectable from ±25 ppm at -40 to +85°C to ±100 ppm at -55° to +125°C.

“This QTCC Series answers the demand for low phase noise in a number of commercial applications like fiber channel, telecom, SONET, Ethernet/SynchE and microprocessor clock,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “This compact, reliable device is also effective in Mil/Aero applications, such as navigation, avionics and COTS.”

QTCC578 Series oscillators are ECCN: EAR99-classified, lead-free and RoHS compliant. Military screening per MIL-PRF-55310 is also available. They are available now with a delivery time of ~8 weeks (w/o optional MIL-PRF-55310 screening). Many standard frequencies are in stock. Pricing is dependent on package, frequency and screening level.