QR codes speed addition of devices to LoRaWAN networks

The LoRa Alliance introduced its LoRaWAN Device Identification QR Codes for Automated Onboarding that simplifies and accelerates LoRaWAN network management. These new QR codes carry all the required identification information to add devices to a network.

The new QR codes enable zero-touch onboarding by facilitating network acceptance of LoRaWAN devices via automated information exchange. Now, QR codes can be printed on devices, and contain all of the required device and vendor information, preformatted to ensure standardized input into a vendor’s network management system. The new QR codes use industry-accepted norms for information processing, allowing members to implement a quick, easy, secure, and interoperable method for onboarding a device through optical reading. This greatly improves the deployment experience while significantly accelerating the onboarding process.

LoRa Alliance members are each assigned a dedicated vendor ID. Use of the codes provides members a competitive advantage in the marketplace by simplifying business operations and driving sales, thanks to improved ease of use. It also provides competitive differentiation, as only LoRa Alliance members can use the new onboarding process. These vendor IDs initially support the QR code functionality and will be used for future applications to further drive standardization for LoRaWAN deployments. The QR codes are just one of the many benefits of LoRa Alliance membership.

The full LoRaWAN Device Identification QR Codes for Automated Onboarding Technical Recommendation document is available for download here. To learn more about LoRaWAN, the LoRa Alliance, the benefits of membership, and to keep up with the alliance’s latest developments, please follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter, or visit their website.