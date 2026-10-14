Quad audio ADC supports 192 kHz sampling

Nuvoton has introduced the NAU85L42YG, a quad audio ADC for wireless streaming and real-time voice capture applications. The device supports analog and digital microphone inputs, 24-bit resolution at sampling rates up to 192 kHz and PCM, I2S and TDM output formats, with a signal-to-noise ratio and dynamic range of 106 dB at 1 Vrms and 2 Vrms. It includes low-latency decimator filters, microphone diagnostics and automatic clock detection in a 4 × 4 mm QFN-32 package with power consumption below 12.4 mW per channel and operation from -40°C to 105°C.