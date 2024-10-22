Quad-core CPU runs at 1.4 GHz with 32 GB memory

The development board specifications include 16-32GB LPDDR5 memory, 128GB eMMC storage, and multiple connectivity options including SATA, PCIe, SD card slot, M.2 interface, and USB 3.0 ports. The hardware integrates both GPU and NPU components for enhanced processing capabilities.

The processor utilizes out-of-order core architecture within a compact thermal envelope. Current availability includes 100 units running Yocto Linux, with a broader distribution planned for year-end featuring a pre-installed Ubuntu operating system.

The development platform supports standard interfaces for embedded computing applications. Technical documentation includes development kits, toolchains, utilities, and ecosystem solutions for implementation support.

The hardware platform enables development across multiple computing applications, from embedded systems to machine learning implementations. The architecture supports both scalar and vector compute operations, providing flexibility for various development requirements.

The development board program includes collaboration with computing and software partners to expand platform capabilities. The hardware supports multiple operating systems and development environments through an established ecosystem of tools and interfaces.