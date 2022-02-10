Quad-output 130-W supplies carry medical certifications

SL Power Electronics announces the launch of the NGB SERIES of high power density convection rated AC-DC power supplies.

Intended for applications including medical, industrial, audio broadcast, and LED lighting the NGB series offers a wealth of application relevant features and is available in multiple formats and power levels including 250W, 425W, 660W, and 1200W (with 150W & 800W being released soon), all with a single output from 12 – 56 Vdc.

Departing from the commonly used industry approach of optimizing a design to require forced air cooling with fans, the SLPE NGB series offers customers increased reliability and eliminates acoustic noise. SL Power’s next-generation design focuses on optimizing the convection rating performance and employs a scalable design strategy with highly customizable options including enhanced digital monitoring and control, multi-output, cardiac float (cf), covers, and fan covers.

Whether operating in a medical or industrial environment, the NGB series offers Class I and II inputs with the following attributes: high output stability across wide temperature range up to 50°C without derating, wide universal input voltage range from 80-264 Vac, high convection power rating (derated only at 90 Vac input voltages), lifetime extended by the use of >7year electrolytic capacitor life, Medical 4th Ed. and heavy industrial levels of EMC compliance meeting Class B emission levels with margins, approved to CSA/EN/IEC UL62368, IEC61326-1/UL60601-1, 3rd Edition and 3 Year Warranty.