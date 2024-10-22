Quad-output clock operates at 100 MHz with radiation shield

Q-Tech Corporation announces the industry’s first multiple-output temperature-controlled crystal oscillators (TCXOs) qualified for full space applications. Each QT8220 Series TCXO, available with two (2) to four (4) CMOS outputs, is packaged in a hermetically sealed 32-pin Flatpack. One QT8220 multiple CMOS output TCXO offers significant SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) advantages compared to the traditional approach of using single-output TCXOs to achieve the same functionality.

The multiple-output TCXOs comprising the QT8220 Series are available in device configurations with either 3.3V or 5.0V supply voltages and a frequency from 20MHz to 100MHz. Designed for full-space applications requiring low (±0.5 to 4.0ppm) stability over a wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C), QT8220 TCXOs exhibit high radiation tolerance (>100kRad(Si) TID and >85MeV-cm2/mg SEL) and low phase noise and jitter. All QT8220 devices are screened and inspected for quality conformance to MIL-PRF-55310, Level S.