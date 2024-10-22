Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Quad-output clock operates at 100 MHz with radiation shield

By

Q-Tech Corporation announces the industry’s first multiple-output temperature-controlled crystal oscillators (TCXOs) qualified for full space applications. Each QT8220 Series TCXO, available with two (2) to four (4) CMOS outputs, is packaged in a hermetically sealed 32-pin Flatpack. One QT8220 multiple CMOS output TCXO offers significant SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) advantages compared to the traditional approach of using single-output TCXOs to achieve the same functionality.

The multiple-output TCXOs comprising the QT8220 Series are available in device configurations with either 3.3V or 5.0V supply voltages and a frequency from 20MHz to 100MHz. Designed for full-space applications requiring low (±0.5 to 4.0ppm) stability over a wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C), QT8220 TCXOs exhibit high radiation tolerance (>100kRad(Si) TID and >85MeV-cm2/mg SEL) and low phase noise and jitter. All QT8220 devices are screened and inspected for quality conformance to MIL-PRF-55310, Level S.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy