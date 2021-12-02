Qualcomm QRB5165-based AI-on-module designed for robotics and drones

ADLINK Technology Inc. released the LEC-RB5 SMARC module –its first SMARC AI-on-Module based on a Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. processor. The Qualcomm QRB5165 processor is designed for robotics and drones applications and integrates several IoT technologies in a single solution. The LEC-RB5 SMARC module provides on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, support for up to 6 cameras, and low power consumption. It is capable of powering robots and drones in consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial, and logistics sectors.

For robotics and autonomous robot solution providers, the LEC-RB5 SMARC module provides the capability to build powerful robots for use in harsh industrial conditions and in temperatures that range from -30° to +85°C. The LEC-RB5 SMARC module features Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU (8x Arm Cortex-A77 cores); Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator (HTA) running up to 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS); Six cameras support MIPI CSI cameras CSI0 (2 lanes) and CSI1 (4 lanes); Low power consumption: < 12W; 82 x 50 mm small size form factor;

The LEC-RB5 is part of ADLINK’s portfolio of SMARC form factors that support both ARM and x86 designs. ADLINK has worked closely with Qualcomm to design a smart, powerful solution for next-generation IoT applications. The module provides enhancements for computer vision (CV) applications with reduced latencies for real-time image processing decisions, freeing up capacity for other critical AI applications while delivering mobile-optimized CV experiences. Hardware acceleration for advanced CV applications with on-device AI capable of running complex AI and deep learning workloads with low power makes the LEC-RB5 SMARC module advantageous for a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications.

