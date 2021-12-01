Quarter-brick dc-dc converters feature ultra-wide input ranges

TRACO POWER announces their new THM 60WI Series of Quarter Brick DC-DC Converters with ultra-wide input ranges and safety approvals for both medical and industrial applications.

Consisting of 12 models, the new THM 60WI series offers 9-75 or 18-75 Vin ranges with single and dual outputs of 5.1 / 12 / 15 / 24 / ±12 / ±15 V with up to 92% efficiency. All models feature: Compact Quarter Brick Footprint (2.3 x 1.45 ” plastic case); EMC compliance to IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition; 5,000 VAC reinforced I/O isolation & low leakage current <4.5 µA; Remote on/off control; remote sense; output voltage trim; Under-voltage input, short-circuit, over-temperature, and over-voltage protection; Operating temperature range of -40°C up to +75°C (ambient); Optional heatsink available for increased thermal capabilities (see app note);

The THM 60WI series is 2xMOPP compliant and BF (body floating) rated for applied parts applications, ensuring both patient and operator protection. All models are supported with an ISO 14971 risk management file and safety approved to IEC / EN / ES 60601-1 and IEC / EN / UL 62368-1 standard. All models offer an MTBF of 1 million+ hrs (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) and are supported with a 5-year product warranty.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 14-16 weeks.