Quarter, half-brick dc-dc converters sport 91% efficiency with a 16 – 160 Vdc input range

Murata announced two new ultra-wide 10:1 ratio DC-DC converters, the 250W IRH-W80 half-brick and the 150W IRQ-W80 quarter-brick from Murata Power Solutions. Both high power density modules feature efficiency levels above 91 percent with a 16 – 160 Vdc input voltage range.

The 250W IRH-W80 and 150W IRQ-W80 modules are designed for embedded applications in the railway and industrial sectors. They comply with the requirements of EN50155 for shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, and humidity. Typical applications include powering equipment on board trains, such as infotainment, communications, and lighting, and from a wide range of battery voltages, that require a reliable DC source. The modules also can be used in other industrial applications that operate from batteries in harsh environments.

The 250W IRH-W80 and 150W IRQ-W80 have a baseplate operating ambient temperature range of -40°C to 100°C. Single 12 V, 24 V, and 54 V output models are available with galvanic isolation between the input and output in excess of 4 kVdc. Features include remote enable on/off, a wide output voltage adjustment range of ±10%, remote sense, hold up function, pulse out feature, positive or negative enable, and over current protection adjustment. The adjustable under-voltage lockout protection feature prevents deep discharge of supplying batteries. The modules also feature self-protection to external short circuits, over current protection, and over-temperature protection with self-resetting ability.

Evaluation boards for the 250W IRH-W80 and 150W IRQ-W80 are available upon request. For more information about the series, please visit here or here respectively.