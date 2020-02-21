Quick-disconnect M8 cables and M12 field wireable connectors

Quick-disconnect cables from AutomationDirect have a 3, 4 or 5-socket M8 female connector on one end and 3, 4 or 5 open leads on the other end to provide fast and easy connection between field devices and terminal connections. A “lock in place” nickel plated brass or zinc coupling nut resists high levels of shock and vibration.

AutomationDirect’s new 5-pole, M8 (Pico) quick-disconnect cables are available with axial or right-angle female connectors and pigtail wiring in 1.5, 5 and 10M cable lengths. The black PUR (polyurethane) jacket of these cables is well-suited for oily, direct sunlight and robotic applications. Starting at $8.50, the 5-pole cables are IP67 rated, UL and CSA approved and have a 1-year warranty.

The 5-pole, 125 Vac/dc, right-angle female M12 screw connectors ($9.75) are field wireable, IP67 rated once properly assembled and accept various cable gauges and diameters. Plastic housings offer good resistance against chemicals and oils.

