Rack-mounted, standalone, stepper motor controllers drive single and multi-axis stages

To complement the Optimal Engineering Systems (OES) expanding line of single and multi-axis motion control stages, OES has added the ADAGIO-X-STPR Series of Motion Control Systems. The ADAGIO-X-STPR Series of rack-mounted Stand-alone Stepper Motor Controllers are cost-effective solutions for controlling and driving single and multi-axis stepper motor stages such as AQ single and dual axes X and XY series stages, the YPR Series of Three-axis Yaw, Pitch, and Roll Stages, the Four axes XYZR is a three XYZ Linear Axes Plus a Vertical Rotary Stage.

Each 19-inch rack-mounted ADAGIO-X-STPR Motion Controller includes a power supply, and motion controller cards for 1, 2, 3, or 4 axes, and micro-stepper drivers for single and two-phase steppers requiring up to 7 amps per phase. Capabilities include Set Acceleration, Set Velocity, Set Position, Absolute Move, Relative Move, Find Home, Zero Position Counter, Go to Position Zero, Stop All Motors, and limit switches.

Easy to install and use these stepper motor controllers are totally integrated solutions featuring: Externally controlled, Stand-alone, and manual modes of operation, 4-Line LCD, 32-key Keypad, Analog and Digital inputs and outputs which can accommodate Quadrature Encoder feedback for position verification, and analog devices such as joysticks and trackballs.

ADAGIO-X-STPR Motion Controllers operate on an input power of 115 or 230 VAC, 50-60 Hz, have Auto Current Reduction, and can be ordered Plug-and-Play when ordering any one of the many single or multi-axis stages available from OES.