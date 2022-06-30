Rad-hard GaN FET comes in small 6.56-mm-sq footprint

EPC announces the introduction of the EPC7004 radiation-hardened GaN FET. The EPC7004 is a 100 V, 7 mΩ, 160 APulsed, rad-hard GaN FET in a small 6.56 mm2 footprint. The EPC7004 has a total dose radiation rating greater than 1 Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85 MeV/(mg/cm2). The EPC7004, along with the rest of the Rad Hard family, EPC7014, EPC7007, EPC7019, and EPC7018, are offered in a chip-scale package, the same as the commercial eGaN FET and IC family. Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.

With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and very low on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. GaN devices also support higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels than silicon solutions.

The EPC7004 joins a family of rad-hard products that range from 40 V to 200 V offering significant electrical and radiation performance benefits for applications including DC-DC power, motor drives, lidar, deep probes, and ion thrusters for space applications, satellites, and avionics.

The EPC7004 is available for engineering sampling and will be fully qualified for volume shipments in December 2022.