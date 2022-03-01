Rad-tolerant 2.5-in SSD holds up to 1 Tbytes

With a raw storage capacity of 999,936,425,984 Bytes, the S999 delivers solid cost-to-performance benefits for applications that demand low latency read speeds and greater bandwidth NAS environments for Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)-based systems. The S999 can also be certified to FIPS 140-2 or 140-3 requirements as an optional effort.

The unit can be paired with Aitech’s S-A1760 Venus, the most powerful and smallest GPGPU AI supercomputer rated for space flight and small satellite constellations. This COTS-based system is validated for use in short duration and LEO/NEO environments through the Series 300 level ruggedization standard that identifies the rad-tolerant needs of space components and systems not used in deep space or long-haul applications.

The new space-grade SSD weighs less than 200 grams and features an uncorrectable bit error rate of less than one 512-byte memory sector per 1017 bits read as well as SATA Gen1/2/3 compatibility and a built-in hardware-based AES-256 encryption engine. Optional predetermined secure erase protocols are available from a list of military secure erase protocols.