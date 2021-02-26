Rad-tolerant GaN FET handles 15 A, 900 V

SSDI’s latest hermetic GaN FET device, SGR15E90M, utilizes a GaN FET in the place of a silicon MOSFET at the input stage to provide enhanced radiation tolerance. The SGR15E90M’s cascade device structure consists of a high voltage depletion-mode GaN FET at the output stage and a low voltage enhancement-mode GaN FET at the input stage. The GaN FET at the input stage offers a gate-source voltage of +6 to -4 V and since gallium nitride is inherently rad tolerant, it will improve radiation tolerance when compared to a silicon MOSFET.

The SGR15E90M delivers 15 amps and 900 volts. It also features a low figure of merit with a low gate charge of 10 nC typ and a low RDS(on) of 160 mΩ typ. With its low figure of merit, low conduction losses, and low cross-over losses, these devices can achieve faster switching and higher efficiency compared to traditional silicon MOSFETs.

SSDI offers the highest voltage, hermetic GaN FETs for high-reliability aerospace and defense applications (GaN FET products available up to 1000 V). With its enhanced radiation tolerance, the SGR15E90M is ideal for space applications such as DC-DC / PoL converters, motor controllers, and switch-mode power supplies.

The SGR15E90M is currently offered in the TO-254 package. SSDI is flexible and can typically accommodate alternative packaging options to meet customers’ mechanical specifications.