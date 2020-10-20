Radio Frequency SoC offered in 3U VPX form factor

Abaco Systems announces the VP431, the next generation of our industry-leading VP430 3U VPX commercial off-the-shelf direct RF processing system, now featuring the all-new 3rd-generation Xilinx Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RFSoC) Technology. The VP431 maximizes I/O channel density, reduces the radio frequency signal chain complexity, and was developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard to help reduce development and integration time and reduce acquisition and lifetime costs.

Built for rapid migration from the lab to deployment, this product is available in either an air-cooled version or a fully conduction-cooled and rugged configuration. This innovative solution demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering state of the art Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) products to our customers.

Utilizing Xilinx’s latest Zynq Ultrascale+ RFSoC Gen3 Technology, the VP431 leverages heterogeneous processing capabilities allowing for streaming signal processing within an FPGA fabric and general-purpose processing in a single module. This solution empowers customers to meet the increasing signal processing requirements of radar and electronic warfare systems. Battlefield demands of radar and electronic warfare technologies continue to require increases in channels and bandwidth. The VP431 rises to the challenge by providing a leap forward in processing and data offloading abilities.

The VP431 serves as an economical solution to radiofrequency systems with multiple channels by delivering a solution that increases the channel density and reduces size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements through eight channel inputs and eight-channel outputs. By reducing the RF signal chain complexity and delivering better performance while using fewer system slots, the VP431 provides a leap forward in capability for customers developing systems for MIMO, beamforming, communications, sensor processing, radar signal processing, and electronic warfare.

The VP431 is a 3U VPX RF processing system featuring the 3rd generation of the transformational Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ RF system-on-chip technology (RFSoC). The ZU47DR device used on the VP431 includes eight integrated analog-to-digital converters sampling up to 5GSPS, eight digital-to-analog converters up to 10.0GSPS, a user-programmable FPGA fabric, and a multi-core Zynq ARM processing subsystem. The VP431 is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standards and also supports limited distribution options for enhanced performance.

We are thrilled to provide engineering samples of the VP431 until June 2021, at which time production silicon for the Xilinx Radio Frequency System-On-Chip will be made ready to outfit the VP431.