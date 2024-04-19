Radiometric version of compact thermal camera core

Teledyne DALSA announced a radiometric version of its MicroCalibir Long Wave Infrared (LWIR) compact camera platform that delivers accurate temperature measurements of +/-2°C or +/-2%.

Developed and manufactured in Canada, the small and lightweight MicroCalibir platform is the result of the latest advances made by Teledyne DALSA’s integration of their in-house 12 μm microbolometer pixel technology with a deep-ADC ROIC circuit. This radiometric version provides absolute temperature information of sub-50 mK NETD while simultaneously delivering an intrinsic dynamic range > 650°C, making it ideal for a range of applications in industrial process monitoring and maintenance, security and surveillance, and search and rescue.

This MicroCalibir camera has a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels (VGA) or 320 x 240 pixels (QVGA) and is available with a camera parallel, USB, or MIPI CSI2 video interface. For easier integration, the camera core is supplied without a housing and with an M24 in VGA format or M18 optical interface for QVGA video format. It has the same SWaP optimized format as the current MicroCalibir, which measures only 21 mm x 21 mm x 22.7 mm with lens mount and electronics boards, and weighs less than 20 grams, with no sacrifice on NETD levels or on image quality performance.

Worldwide technical support is available to assist with integration and to implement any custom parts that might be required. Specific LUTs have also been developed to assist in its successful integration.

Later this year, this radiometric development will also be implemented in the next release of our Calibir GX series cameras.

Find out more about MicroCalibir at SPIE Defense + Commerical Sensing from April 21-25 in National Harbour, Maryland at Teledyne booth 702, or visit the product page for more information