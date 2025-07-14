RAID storage system supports PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4 connectivity

HighPoint Technologies introduces its next-generation NVMe RAID storage solutions, engineered to meet the demanding data ingestion and processing requirements of AI, autonomous systems, and professional media applications. Combining industry-leading PCIe switching architecture with advanced RAID technologies, these solutions deliver unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability for high-volume data capture, real-time analytics, and long-term storage.

HighPoint’s proprietary PCIe Gen5 switching technology achieves up to 512GT/s upstream bandwidth (x16 lanes), while PCIe Gen4 switching technology achieves up to 256GT/s upstream bandwidth, delivering dedicated x4 lanes per NVMe device to maximize transfer rates for single-slot configurations. This ensures zero bottlenecks in high-speed data pipelines, critical for AI training, sensor-rich autonomous systems, and 8K media workflows.

Tailor storage performance to specific needs using proven RAID technology: RAID 0 for ultra-fast write speeds in real-time data logging and AI inference. RAID 1 for data redundancy in safety-critical autonomous systems. RAID 10 for balanced performance and reliability in long-duration machine learning tasks. A comprehensive RAID management suite and intelligent hardware monitoring system provide real-time visibility into device health, power consumption, and environmental conditions (e.g., temperature), ensuring proactive fault resolution. Designed for industrial-grade applications, HighPoint’s NVMe RAID AICs (Add-In Cards) and enclosures excel in capturing and processing terabytes of sensor data (Lidar, RADAR, HD cameras) from autonomous vehicles or industrial systems. Processed data streams are directed to GPUs for real-time object detection and environmental modeling, then stored to RAID arrays with minimal latency, ensuring seamless operation for continuous testing and training workloads.