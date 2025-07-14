RAID storage system supports PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4 connectivity

HighPoint Technologies introduces its next-generation NVMe RAID storage solutions, engineered to meet the demanding data ingestion and processing requirements of AI, autonomous systems, and professional media applications. Combining industry-leading PCIe switching architecture with advanced RAID technologies, these solutions deliver unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability for high-volume data capture, real-time analytics, and long-term storage.
HighPoint’s proprietary PCIe Gen5 switching technology achieves up to 512GT/s upstream bandwidth (x16 lanes), while PCIe Gen4 switching technology achieves up to 256GT/s upstream bandwidth, delivering dedicated x4 lanes per NVMe device to maximize transfer rates for single-slot configurations. This ensures zero bottlenecks in high-speed data pipelines, critical for AI training, sensor-rich autonomous systems, and 8K media workflows.
Tailor storage performance to specific needs using proven RAID technology:
RAID 0 for ultra-fast write speeds in real-time data logging and AI inference.
RAID 1 for data redundancy in safety-critical autonomous systems.
RAID 10 for balanced performance and reliability in long-duration machine learning tasks.
A comprehensive RAID management suite and intelligent hardware monitoring system provide real-time visibility into device health, power consumption, and environmental conditions (e.g., temperature), ensuring proactive fault resolution.
Designed for industrial-grade applications, HighPoint’s NVMe RAID AICs (Add-In Cards) and enclosures excel in capturing and processing terabytes of sensor data (Lidar, RADAR, HD cameras) from autonomous vehicles or industrial systems.
Processed data streams are directed to GPUs for real-time object detection and environmental modeling, then stored to RAID arrays with minimal latency, ensuring seamless operation for continuous testing and training workloads.
Compact form factors and rugged PCB designs withstand harsh environments, while advanced cooling systems and integrated LED status indicators enable reliable operation in confined spaces (e.g., autonomous vehicle pods, edge servers).
Built-in alarm systems notify operators of hardware failures or thermal thresholds, minimizing downtime.
HighPoint NVMe AICs can directly host up to 16 M.2 or E1.S SSDs, delivering up to 128TB of high-speed storage without the need for internal drive bays or cabling accessories.
RocketStor 6500 series NVMe enclosures empower compact server and workstation platforms with up to nearly 1TB of enterprise grade U.2 storage via compact low-profile adapter that can be easily integrated into mini or tower form-factor chassis and 1U/2U rackmounts via industry-standard riser accessories.