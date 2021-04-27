Railway quality inverters generate up to 1,000 VA pure sine waves

ABSOPULSE Electronics RSI 1K-HSA-F31 series of railway quality DC-AC inverters use field-proven microprocessor controlled high-frequency PWM technology to generate up to 1000VA output power with pure sine wave output voltage.

The inverters are an addition to the company’s line of power conversion products that are cooled by natural air convection; no forced air or attachment to a heatsinking surface is required. Cooling is via a heatsink assembly block with fins attached to the under-surface of the chassis. Additional cooling is provided by natural convection through the cooling slots. The heatsink assembly also allows for mounting on uneven and thermally non-conductive surfaces such as brick walls, plastic, and wood. The units are rated for operation over a -25oC to +55oC ambient temperature range for full specification without derating.

The series is available with input voltages of 36Vdc (25–51V range), 48Vdc (33-67V), 72Vdc (50-101V), 96Vdc (67-135V), 110Vdc (77-154V), or custom. A 24Vdc (17-34V) input version is available with a derating to 750VA output power. The series offers a sine wave output of 115Vac continuous at 60Hz or 400Hz, or 230Vac continuous at 50Hz. Custom output values are available on request.

The railway sine wave inverters meet the requirements of EN50155 for electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock and are suitable for a broad range of onboard and trackside infrastructure applications. Equipped with heavy filtering on the input and output, the units meet the requirements for EN50121-3-2 (EMI). The inverters also meet EN 61000-4-2, EN61000-4-3, EN61000-4-4, and EN61000-4-6. They meet the requirements of C22.2 No. 107.1-01, UL 458 and EN/UL60950-1, and equivalent industrial safety standards.