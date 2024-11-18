Range sensor, wireless module combine for sensor-to-cloud connectivity

InnoPhase IoT, Inc. announces an end-to-end sensor-to-cloud platform that combines the Talaria TWO (T2) Wi-Fi SoC and TDK InvenSense’s ICU-30201 ultra-long-range ultrasonic time-of-flight range sensor. The integration provides direct connectivity to the cloud without needing external MCUs, lowers power consumption and total cost of ownership, and dramatically increases battery life. The solution targets applications such as smart locks, video cameras, access control systems, and others for Smart Homes, Building Automation, and Industrial IoT.

In typical operation, the ICU-30201 sensor, upon object presence detection, activates the T2 and provides the range data. T2 manages cloud connectivity and streaming functionality by directly connecting to access points installed in the home or enterprise environments without requiring an additional hub or bridge. The complete end-to-end sensor-to-cloud solution can be integrated into IoT devices such as smart locks and video cameras, enabling capabilities such as long-range presence detection and short-range (less than 1 meter) face detection or user authentication prior to granting access (e.g., releasing the lock). The solution can be enhanced to support Matter functionality by leveraging the Matter protocol stack running on Talaria TWO.

The fully integrated software SDK includes a mobile application enabling seamless Wi-Fi device provisioning over BLE. A pre-packaged software application for posting data to cloud service providers and flexible APIs allowing developers to modify Wake Up, Keep Alive, and data posting intervals to optimize battery life are also included. Typical use cases can achieve 5+ years of battery life. A variety of design partner options help reduce time-to-development and time-to-market for OEMs and ODMs, permitting a concept-to-market launch range of 6-9 months.

TDK InvenSense ICU-30201 and InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO EVK are available now.