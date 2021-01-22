Raspberry Pi Pico board built around new Raspberry Pi-designed MCU

Newark has announced the availability of the first product built on Raspberry Pi-designed silicon: Raspberry Pi Pico. This new product brings Raspberry Pi’s signature values of high performance, low cost, and ease of use to the microcontroller market, in a game-changing $4 development kit. Newark customers will be able to purchase the Raspberry Pi Pico from the Newark website starting on Monday, January 25.

Raspberry Pi Pico is built around the brand-new Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller, delivering a flexible, highly affordable development platform that can also be directly deployed into end products, reducing time-to-market. RP2040 offers high performance for integer workloads, a large on-chip memory, and a wide range of I/O options, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of microcontroller applications.

Professional design engineers who are already comfortable working with Raspberry Pi will easily adopt the Raspberry Pi Pico and appreciate its ease of use and affordability.

Memory: 264kB of on-chip SRAM; 2MB of onboard QSPI Flash.

Interfacing and mechanicals: 26 GPIO pins, of which 3 can be used as analog inputs. 0.1” through-hole pads with castellated edges for SMT assembly.

Power: On-board power supply to generate 3.3V for RP2040 and external circuitry. Wide input voltage range, from 1.8V to 5.5V, giving designers the flexibility to select their preferred power source.

Developer tools: Simple drag and drop programming via micro-USB. 3-pin Serial Wire Debug (SWD) for interactive debugging. Comprehensive C SDK, mature MicroPython port, and extensive examples and documentation.

At the heart of the Raspberry Pi Pico is RP2040, a Raspberry Pi-designed microcontroller. It features two ARM Cortex-M0+ cores clocked at 133 MHz; 264 kB of on-chip SRAM; 30 multifunction GPIO pins; dedicated hardware for commonly used peripherals alongside a programmable I/O subsystem for extended peripheral support; a four-channel ADC with internal temperature sensor; and built-in USB 1.1 with host and device support.

Newark is the largest manufacturer and distributor of the Raspberry Pi and has sold more than 15 million units to date. Newark stocks the complete range of Raspberry Pi single-board computers enabling customers to build a wide range of devices for home, professional, education, or commercial use. Customers can also benefit from 24/5 technical support alongside free access to valuable online resources on the Newark website, and engineering and maker community, element14.

The Raspberry Pi Pico is available for $4.00 from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA, and element14 in the Asia Pacific, starting on Monday, January 25. To find out more about the Raspberry Pi Pico, visit https://www.element14.com/community/docs/DOC-96021/