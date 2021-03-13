Raspberry Pi plug-and-play kit handles camera/Raspberry Pi SBC connections

THine Electronics, Inc. and its fully owned USA subsidiary, THine Solutions, Inc. introduced a plug-and-play kit for Raspberry Pi systems to enable extending the distance up to 20 meters between a Raspberry Pi camera and a Raspberry Pi single-board computer (SBC) with a low-cost LAN cable.

This kit frees up designers from being restricted to the short 15-20 cm distance provided by the Flat Flexible Cable (FFC) shipped with the Raspberry Pi Camera Modules. The Kit allows the Raspberry Pi camera to work up to 20 meters away from the SBC with the exact same performance as if connected close to the SBC through the FFC.

This new kit is based on THine’s V-by-One HS Serializer-Deserializer technology. V-by-One HS was developed by THine to support up to 4 Gbps per lane and is robust enough to extend the transmission of 1080p60 2Mpixel uncompressed video for greater than 15 meters with specified cables.

Key Advantages include: Plug and Play – The Kit detects which RPi camera is connected and automatically sets the register settings of the THine serializer and de-serializer ICs to transport the video data over the increased distance to the SBC; The Kit provides every component needed to increase the distance between the RPi camera and the SBC including a 2-meter LAN cable and all fastening hardware; Up to 20-meter extension is possible due to the Kit’s support of many long LAN cables; Old and new Raspberry Pi cameras are supported by the Kit. This includes the V1.3, V2, and the newer High Quality (HQ) cameras;

The THSER101 is available for purchase at Digi-key https://www.digikey.com/en/products/detail/thine-solutions-inc/THSER101/13883531 and will soon be available at OKdo, an approved reseller of Raspberry Pi products.