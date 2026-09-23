Real-time MCUs support power conversion and motor control

Infineon Technologies AG launched the PSOC™ Control C3 Performance Line microcontroller family for real-time power conversion and motor control in AI server power supplies, solar systems, switched-mode power supplies, EV chargers and industrial equipment. Based on Arm® Cortex®-M33 architecture, the MCUs support switching frequencies up to 200 MHz, high-resolution analog and digital peripherals, wide-bandgap switch designs and scalable packages with up to 100 pins. The family supports PSA Level 3, CNSA 2.0-aligned post-quantum cryptography, secure boot and firmware verification, with samples available now.