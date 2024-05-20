Receiver module adds broadcast radio to designs

CML Micro has announced the global availability of the DRM1000 module – a complete Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) broadcast receiver implementation that will enable consumer radio manufacturers to connect communities with low-cost, low-power DRM radio designs.

The module is a joint development by CML Micro and Cambridge Consultants, part of Capgemini Invent, combining CML Micro’s world-leading expertise in wireless IC design with Cambridge Consultants’ world-renowned expertise in low-power digital signal processing.

The DRM1000 will be available for purchase through global distributors such as Mouser, DigiKey, RFMW, and other sales outlets. An evaluation and prototyping kit for the DRM1000, the DE9180 is also available now at $199.

The availability of the DRM1000 means consumer radio manufacturers can add DRM quickly and easily to their current and future analogue AM/FM/DRM radio receiver designs. By virtue of DRM’s ability to deliver high-quality audio and rich digital content at radio frequencies in the Low, Medium, High, and VHF ranges, DRM is uniquely placed to provide those services to dense urban-area and diffuse rural populations. Listeners can be spread over wide geographical areas yet only require minimal transmitter infrastructure investment. Conversely, DRM’s leading spectral efficiency can also support a much wider variety of content and channels than analogue radio broadcasting when spectrum is congested. This makes DRM the optimum digital radio solution for diverse national deployment.

DRM can seamlessly use existing LF/MF/HF and VHF radio frequency spectrum alongside current analogue services. The standard also provides support for a fully integrated, disaster and early warning service called Emergency Warning Functionality (EWF) that can be used in the event of interruption to communications infrastructure in remote areas caused by natural disasters or other reasons.

The module contains all hardware and software (including all IP and patent licenses) required for radio equipment manufacturers to quickly realise a dual mode (digital and analogue) DRM-capable receiver. There is no need to pay additional software licenses or royalty fees. In addition, the DRM1000 will be pre-certified to the EU Radio Equipment Directive. With dimensions of only 42mm x 25.4mm x 5mm, this compact, low-power receiver solution can be easily integrated into radio equipment in the smallest form factors and is particularly suited to portable, battery, or ‘renewable’ powered devices.

CML Micro will continue to enhance the DRM1000, with short-range wireless connectivity and additional software features during 2024.