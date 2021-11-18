5-W ac/dc converters come in 3-W footprint

Two new 5-W, board-mount ac/dc product ranges come in a choice of industry standard sizes and pin-outs, at competitive prices. The RAC05E-K series is compatible with existing 3-W part footprints and the RAC05E-KT series is in the ‘EI30’ transformer-pack style. Both series achieve 5 W in the same footprint as other 3-W parts on the market.

The input range for both is 90-264 Vac (130-370 Vdc) and outputs available are 4, 5, 12, 15 and 24 V. Outputs are semi-regulated but stay within ±5% over line, load and temperature variation from -25 to +55°C. Both the -K and -KT variants will also operate to +75°C with derating.

Safety certifications include UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 for IT/multimedia and IEC/EN 60335-1 for household applications, with reinforced/3k Vac isolation. No-load power consumption is less than 100 mW and light load efficiency is high, enabling significant standby power to be drawn without exceeding ErP limits. The RAC05E-KT range meets EN 55014 and EN 55032 ‘Class B’ EMC limits without external components while the RAC05E-K requires just a simple external filter. Full protection is provided against short circuits, output over-voltage, over-current and over-temperature with auto-recovery. Reliability of the parts is high with the -K series achieving over 1.6M hours MTBF at 25°C and the -KT series achieving over 2.2M hours, backed up by the RECOM three-year warranty.

“These low-cost ac/dcs are an excellent way to upgrade from 3 W to 5 W in the same footprint or to replace EI30 transformers with additional rectification and smoothing circuitry by just one highly efficient module,” commented Michael Schrutka, AC/DC Product Manager of RECOM, “They are ideal for worldwide industrial and building automation, ITE, office, household, IoT and test and measurement applications, where a semi-regulated output is sufficient”.

