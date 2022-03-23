AC/DC supplies in 2×1-in format are OVC III rated

The ‘E-K’ range of encapsulated, PCB-mount AC/DC modules from RECOM now includes the 20-W RAC20E-K/277. Even though it is economically designed, the series is dimensionally the same size as the existing 20 W at just 52.7×27.6-mm footprint, but with a different pinning that is compatible with further industry standards. It also features full-load operation over a very wide input range of 85 – 305 Vac. Single outputs of 5, 12 or 24 V are available, all at 80%+ efficiency, and no-load power consumption is less than 200 mW to meet ECO directives. The ‘E-K’ range from RECOM is dimensionally the same as the ‘K’ series but with different pinning for compatibility with a wide range of industry standards.

A particular feature of the RAC20E-K/277 is its OVC III rating to 2,000 m altitude (OVC II to 5,000 m) and wide operating temperature range of -40 to +90°C with derating, making it suitable for harsh applications such as auxiliary supplies in roadside EV chargers as well as in industry, test and measurement and household generally, including applications with a nominal 277 Vac supply.

Isolation rating is also high at 4 kVac and safety certifications include UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 and IEC/EN 61558-1/2-16. EN 55032 EMC ‘Class B’ limit is met without added external components.

As with all RECOM AC/DC products, comprehensive protection is included against output over-voltage, over-current and short circuits. Using high reliability components and advanced design techniques, the product MTBF is 830,000 hours at 25°C according to MIL-HDBK-217F (GB), supported by the standard RECOM three-year warranty.

“The wide input range with no low-line restrictions makes these economical parts easy to design-in to world-wide applications,” said Michael Schrutka, AC/DC Product Manager of RECOM. “The high overvoltage category extends their potential usefulness even further”, he added.