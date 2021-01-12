Board-mount ac/dc converter modules handle up to 3 W

Two ranges of board-mount ac/dc converters, the RAC02E-K/277 and RAC03E-K/277, are rated at 2 W and 3 W respectively. Inputs include nominals of 100 Vac up to 277 Vac for use in a wide variety of applications worldwide. Regulated outputs available include 3.3 V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V and 24 V with operation without derating up to 80°C (RAC02E-K/277) or 75°C (RAC03E-K/277). Isolation is 4 kVac with safety certification to industrial, domestic, household (RAC03E-K/277) and ITE standards while EMC compliance for both ranges is to EN55032 Class B with a wide margin. The parts meet ErP requirements with maximum 75-mW no-load power consumption, and because of their excellent light load efficiency, significant standby mode power can be delivered without exceeding 0.5 W input.

The RAC02E-K/277 has a footprint of 33.7×22.2 mm and the RAC03E-K/277 is 37x 24 mm, while both ranges have a low profile of just 15.4 mm. Terminations are through-hole and pinout is industry-standard.

“These compact ac/dc converters are very versatile with their wide ac input and temperature ranges,” comments Michael Schrutka, AC/DC product manager of RECOM. “Their comprehensive safety certifications and low cost also make them ideal for applications ranging from automation control, industry 4.0 and IoT, to home automation.”

