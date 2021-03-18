Low-cost, 8-W dc/dc converters optimized for E-mobility apps

The REC8E range of low-cost, 8-W dc/dc converters in a 1×1-in package with three input ranges that span 20-60 Vdc to suit 48-V Li-ion batteries and LV 148 applications.

Three input voltage ranges are available: 9-18 V (12-V systems), 18-36 V (24-V systems) and 20-60 V (48-V systems), the latter matching the LV 148 requirements for 48-V Li-ion voltages in vehicles. To avoid a damaging deep discharge, under-voltage lockout is included to automatically switch off the converter if the battery voltage falls below safe levels.

Fully protected output voltages are available: 5 V, 9 V, 12 V, 15 V, 24 V, ±12 V and ±15 V. All outputs are tightly regulated and can drive high capacitive loads over a wide temperature range of -40 to +75°C without derating. An on/off control pin is fitted as standard to reduce the supply current to less than 0.7 mA in shutdown mode.

EMI from the REC8E is low with only simple, low-cost external components required for compliance with EN 55032 class A or B emission limits. The isolation rating is 1.6 kV/1 min, and the devices are certified to UL/IEC/EN 62368-1. The REC8E is available in an industry-standard 1×1-in low profile, non-metallic package, suitable for use in high density PCBs.

“This latest addition to our Econoline series is a great combination of performance and value” commented Steve Roberts, Innovation Manager of RECOM, “It suits 48V Li-ion inputs in e-mobility as well as in general industry and test and measurement applications”.

