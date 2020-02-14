Fanless 550-W ac/dc power supplies sport innovative thermal baseplate design for medical/industrial/household apps

The new ultra-compact RACM550-G series from Recom is designed to support up to 300 W of continuous output power without cooling fans. This highly efficient 3×5-in baseplate-cooled design measures just 38 mm total height and enables direct heat dissipation through metal housings in the end application.

Up to 550 W of peak power with nominal outputs of 24 V, 36 V, 48 V, 56 V are available to drive dynamic loads for several seconds, with forced-air depending on model, line input and ambient temperature even continuously. A 12-V smart fan output is available as standard as well as a 5-V/1-A VSB output for applications with housekeeping circuits and on/off control. In standby mode, the units consume less than 500 mW of power and they deliver up to 5-V/400-mW output for display functions according to Ecodesign lot 6 needs.

The wide input range of 80 to 264 Vac, up to 5,000-m operating altitude, operating ambient temperatures of -40 to +70°C, and international safety agency certifications make the series worldwide-compliant for medical 2MOPP (250 Vac), household, industrial and ITE applications. The RACM550 series is available as an open-frame design or in an enclosed metal housing.