SIP8-sized dc-dc converter handles 12 W for IIoT applications

The RS12-Z series of 4:1 input dc/c converters provide 12 W in a SIP-8 package.

Leveraging advanced planar technology, RECOM now offers a full 12-W output in the industry-standard SIP-8 package for the new RS12-Z series of dc/dc converters working at up to 75°C in free air, the highest power available in this format. With a footprint of just 2 cm², the range features 4:1 inputs of 9–36 V or 18–75 V with surge ratings to 50 V and 100 V respectively and regulated single outputs of 3.3, 5, 12, 15 or 24 V, all trimmable ±10% and with remote on/off control.

Short circuit and under-voltage protection are included along with 3 kVdc/1-s isolation and EN 62368-1 certification. EN 55032 class A or class B EMC levels are met with a simple, low-cost external filter. The series features a metal casing providing EMI shielding as well as enhanced thermal performance with case tabs providing mechanical stability and additional heat sinking to the customer’s PCB.

“We have incorporated radical design changes in our new RS12-Z series, with a planar transformer construction and metal casing to push the limits of power density achievable in the SIP-8 package,” commented Steve Roberts, Innovation Manager at RECOM. “The series is ideal for nominal 12, 24 or 48-V systems where real estate is at a premium and full power is needed over a wide temperature range.”

