SMD dc-dc converter features 2-W output at high temperature

The RSH2 series from RECOM is a series of compact, high efficiency, 2-W dc/dc converters in surface-mount format with wide input ranges. These are fully regulated, low noise, isolated devices. The series features nominal inputs of 3.3 V (2.8-5.5 V), 5/9 V (4.5-13.2 V), 12 V (9-18 V), and 24 V (18-36 V), useful for battery or bus-powered systems. The outputs available are 3.3, 5, 12, 15, and 24 V. The parts have short-circuit and overcurrent protection, and they meet EN 55032 class A or B limits for input noise with a simple external filter. No minimum load is required, and on/off control is standard.

The RSH2 series operates from -40 to 85°C without derating, making the product suitable for demanding industrial, test and measurement, and transport applications. The isolation rating is 2 kVdc/60 sec (optionally 3 kVdc/60 sec) with UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 certification. The parts are RoHS-2 compliant.

The RSH2 series comes in a compact, lightweight DIP14 SMD case, available in tube or tape-and-reel packaging. The parts may be IR-oven or vapor-phase reflow soldered using industry-standard JEDEC profiles.

Matthew Dauterive, dc/dc Product Manager of RECOM comments “The surface mount RSH2 series is a perfect way to generate isolated on-board power rails in mains and battery-powered equipment. The RSH2 will also find use in ground-loop isolation for industrial sensors and bus communication networks.”