Wide-input, 3-A POL module sports tiny 3×3-mm footprint

RECOM’s RPL-3.0 is an ultra-compact, low-cost, LGA point of load converter with wide-range input and adjustable output. Rated at 3 A, the PoL converter features a wide input range from 3 to 18 V and adjustable output from 0.8 to 5.2 V. The 10-pad thermally-enhanced LGA device incorporates an integrated inductor and substrate-embedded control IC, all in a 3×3-mm footprint with a profile of 1.45 mm. The RPL-3.0 features full functionality with tight voltage regulation, comprehensive protection, output voltage sensing, on/off control, and a power good signal. Just input/output capacitors and voltage setting resistors are required for a complete PoL solution for operation up to 120°C with suitable derating.

The RPL-3.0 is ideally suited for distributed power architectures, portable equipment, imaging systems, and general telecom/industrial applications where high current and high power density are important. An evaluation board RPL-3.0-EVM-1 is available to demonstrate the device performance in customers’ applications.