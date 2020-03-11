Record and analyze signals to 26.5 GHz

The Tektronix RSA7100B wideband RF signal analyzer and streaming recorder lets engineers working on wideband designs in communications, radar, and electronic warfare capture and analyze signal in the frequency domain. It provides more than 2.5 hours of streaming RF storage with 800-MHz real-time bandwidth. Its 16 kHz to 26.5 GHz frequency range covers a broad range of analysis needs. That range cover the 5G FR1 band, but stops just short of the 28 GHz range within the FR2 mmWave band.

The RSA7100B reduces the cost of wideband signal capture, recording, and analysis while increasing the likelihood of capturing wideband signal transients in military range tests, field operations, and design of radar/electronic warfare systems. The instrument can trigger on and measure signals of just 229 nsec duration in the frequency domain in real-time, while offering in-depth signal analysis with SignalVu-PC RF and vector analysis software. Together with the RSA7100B’s live monitoring of recording events, users can ensure they are capturing the data they need from time-consuming test scenarios.

“The RSA7100B analyzer and recorder now enables engineers to perform DSP algorithms on and off the instrument and record and analyze long event sequences,” said Amy Taylor, general manager, Performance Products at Tektronix. “The solution is essential at range and field operations, where rigor and real-time response to RF events are critical to mission success.”

Starting at 40 MHz acquisition bandwidth, all Tektronix Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers can simultaneously display frequency, time, and modulation-domain measurements with SignalVu-PC RF and vector signal analysis software. A wide variety of analysis options are available including modulation, pulse, WLAN, phase noise, and frequency/phase settling measurements. IQFlow software for the RSA7100B delivers the speed and flexibility needed to perform real-time digital signal processing and supports hardware-in-the-loop testing for radar and electronic warfare systems.

A complete RSA7100B system is priced from $205,000 US and runs on the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system.