Rectangular connectors support 1 to 40 pins

Same Sky® has added the SSK family rectangular connectors to its interconnect portfolio, including male pin headers, female pin headers and box headers in one- and two-row configurations with 1 to 40 pins, 2.54 mm pitch and gold flash contacts. The through-hole connectors use straight pins and push-pull fastening, and are rated for 250 Vdc, 3 A and -40 to 105°C with 6 mm mating contact length and 3 mm post length. For board-to-board connections, the range gives designers multiple header styles and pin counts in a common format for standard PCB assembly.